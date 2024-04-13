Top track

Marco Carola - Play It Loud!

Blanche presents Marco Carola

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace
Sat, 13 Apr, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
Following last year’s sold-out show, we proudly announce the return of Marco Carola, to Flipper's Exhibition London! 🔰⚡️

As one of the planet’s most in demand DJs, Marco has been instrumental in shaping the electronic music scene since the early 90s, int...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blanche London.
Lineup

Marco Carola, Mason Collective

Venue

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Ariel Way, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W12 7SL, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

