Kill Lincoln - Get Fucked Four Eyes

Kill Lincoln, Braceface

Comet Ping Pong
Sun, 12 May, 9:00 pm
Washington D.C.
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Kill Lincoln - Get Fucked Four Eyes
Sunday, May 12th 2024
Kill Lincoln + Braceface
9PM - $25 - All Ages

KILL LINCOLN
Washington, DC
https://killlincolndc.bandcamp.com/

BRACEFACE
Laurel, MD
https://braceface.bandcamp.com/

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
Kill Lincoln, Call Me Malcolm, Braceface

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

