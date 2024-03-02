DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Leona Hell, Only God Forgives, Not A Band

The Garrison
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On March 2nd, Leona Hell hits the stage at the Garrison to celebrate the release of their upcoming EP 'SIR' alongside the frenetic art punk grooves of Not A Band, & Only God Forgives' wobbly, oddball post-punk.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by The Garrison.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.