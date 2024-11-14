DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Siobhan Miller

Kings Place (Hall One)
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£21.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A richly celebrated Scottish folk singer and songwriter, Siobhan Miller’s soulful and stirring renewal of traditional song has won numerous accolades, including the BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards’ Scots Singer of the Year an unprecedented four times. She...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Siobhan Miller

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
420 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.