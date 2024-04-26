Top track

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

GARAGELAND ~ 70's PUNK ROCK + GARAGEPUNK + ROCK'N'ROLL CLUB ~ FREE ENTRY !!

Please come early. Bands from 7:30-10:30pm

FREE ENTRY but please reserve via DICE

Yur Mum

This show will celebrate the release of DUALITY, Yur Mum's new album.

Yur Mum is a po...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Garageland London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yur Mum, Healthy Junkies, Colossus

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

