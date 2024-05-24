DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Valeria Pusceddu: Stand-Up Comedy a Como

Teatro Gruppo Popolare
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
ComedyComo
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Da piccola era una bambina prodigio. Non sappiamo cosa sia successo nel frattempo.

Queste sono le premesse del terzo spettacolo di Valo Pusceddu, dal titolo "Ex Bambina Prodigio": un flusso di coscienza in cui, con lo stile tagliente che la contraddisting...

Questo è un evento 16+
Lineup

Valeria Pusceddu

Venue

Teatro Gruppo Popolare

Via Gabriele Castellini, 22100 Como Como, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

