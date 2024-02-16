DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mundo x Tengo Funk, immerse yourself in the pulse of NYC & Chicago's unrivaled global dance events, dancing to the beats of House, Reggaeton, Afrobeats, Dancehall, Jersey Club, Baile Funk, Amapiano, and more. This is your invitation to let loose, break a s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.