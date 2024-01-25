DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Orange Room Jam Session

The Orange Room
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
Artist signingLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Introducing The Orange Room Jam!

We’ll be opening up our cosy front room to some of the coolest musicians for an intimate Jam session.

Take a seat on the sofa and let the groove take control.

Thursday • 25th of Jamuary • 7pm - 11:30pm📍

Arrive early to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Orange Room Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Orange Room

375 High Street, Newham, London, E15 4QZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.