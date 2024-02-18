DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Open House: Candle Making Workshop w/ Golden Hour Co

Headrow House
Sun, 18 Feb, 12:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Learn something new with Golden Hour Co. and create your very own essential oil candle at Open House! Christian will guide you in exploring scents, smells and inspiration so you can come away proud of your very own travel sized candle. Cosy times ahead!

All Ages.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs