DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us at The Finbsury for an excellent night of music including headliners High Eyes... A 5-piece from North London, High Eyes are an indie band creating catchy yet idiosyncratic tunes. Pursuing the dream of an improbable blend between the classic melodi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.