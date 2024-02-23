Top track

High Eyes - Floretta

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

High Eyes headline in North London

The Finsbury
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

High Eyes - Floretta
Got a code?

About

Join us at The Finbsury for an excellent night of music including headliners High Eyes... A 5-piece from North London, High Eyes are an indie band creating catchy yet idiosyncratic tunes. Pursuing the dream of an improbable blend between the classic melodi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High Eyes, The Lunar Towers

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.