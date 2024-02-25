DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

George Howard Memorial Concert Series

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sun, 25 Feb, 2:00 pm
GigsTucson
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday February 25th

w/ The Jane Heirs, Mitzi and the Valiants, Miss Olivia and the Interlopers.

Suggested Donation: $20.00

2pm

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Tucson Musicians Museum
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

