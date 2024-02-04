Top track

Softlife Brunch Los Angeles w/ Bottomless Mimosas

Mama Shelter Rooftop
Sun, 4 Feb, 1:00 pm
Food & drinkHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lovely People, get ready for the first edition of The Soft Life Brunch Los Angeles, A Worldclass Travelling Afrobeats & Amapiano Brunch.

#SoftLifeBrunch will feature a World Class Brunch & Cocktails at the Ciel Rooftop with a curated selection of Afrobeat...

This is a 18+ event.
Presented by Soweto Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Space FX

Venue

Mama Shelter Rooftop

6500 Selma Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

