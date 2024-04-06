Top track

Tungz

The Lanes
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Born out of a basement home studio in Stokes Croft, Bristol, Tungz are a self-produced synth-pop four piece delivering shimmering grooves, psychedelic beats and friendship. The quartet of close friends – who found their feet in Bristol among a melting pot...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLG Promotions.
22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

