DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cheap City, New Here, Handsy, Beauquet at Askew

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 13 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for an awesome night of music and fun for Cheap City's "Blue Dancers" album release show with New Here, Handsy, and Beauquet!!

6pm doors

7pm show

$10 adv tix

$15 at the door/day of

All ages
Presented by Askew
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.