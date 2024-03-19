DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EKKSTACY

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 19 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Au cours des huit mois qui ont suivi la sortie du deuxième album d’EKKSTACY “Misery”, où goth et post-punk se rencontrent, l’artiste indépendant n’a cessé de tourner. Entre les concerts et les festivals à travers l’Europe et l’Amérique du Nord, y compris s...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ekkstacy

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

