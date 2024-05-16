DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Buffalo Skinners

Hyde Park Book Club
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Roots-rock & roll group The Buffalo Skinners, are on tour with their fourth album: Picking Up What You’re Putting Down. The band mixes earthy accordion and fiddle tones with bluesy Fender Rhodes keys and guitar, their signature vocal harmonies freshly augm...

This is a 14+ event
Please Please You & Brudenell Presents...
Lineup

The Buffalo Skinners

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

