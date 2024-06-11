DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amanda Bergman

The Social
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bird On The Wire presents

Amanda Bergman

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amanda Bergman

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.