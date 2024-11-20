Top track

Alexandra Streliski - Umbra

Alexandra Stréliski

Alhambra
Wed, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente

Alexandra Stréliski en concert exceptionnel à l'Alhambra le 20 novembre 2024 !

La musique d’Alexandra Stréliski, c’est plus de 300 millions d’écoutes en continu à travers le monde. INSCAPE c’est 140 000 albums vendus et écoutés au...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexandra Stréliski

Venue

Alhambra

21 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

