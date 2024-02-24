DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Off Record & Temple present: Jean Pierre & Lupe Fuentes

DTLA, Location TBA
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
Jean Pierre's global influence extends to performances at renowned venues across Spain, Germany, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. His sets uniquely fuse elements from his NYC upbringing and Colombian roots, creating a distinctive and...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Off Record
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jean Pierre, Lupe Fuentes

DTLA, Location TBA

Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

