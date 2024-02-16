Top track

Armonia 27

Hacienda
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:45 pm
GigsRoma
€3.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ARMONIA27 è un collettivo artistico composto da giovani amanti della musica elettronica, che tramite l’organizzazione di serate cerca di portare il proprio calore e pensiero di innovazione a tutti coloro che ne partecipano. Ciò che abbiamo è ARMONIA, ciò c...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Lineup

Jürgen Degener

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

