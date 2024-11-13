Top track

Focus - Hocus Pocus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Focus

The Fleece
Wed, 13 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Focus - Hocus Pocus
Got a code?

About FOCUS

The band from the 60’s that just keeps giving.

Featuring Thijs Van Leer, Pierre Van Der Linden, Menno Gootjes and Udo Pannekeet, Focus return to European concert stages during 2023/24. How much longer will Focus tour?

We have had 50 years of this amazing Read more

Event information

Dutch prog-rock legends come to Bristol!

all ages
.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FOCUS

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.