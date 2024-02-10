Top track

Canta Chamo

NO MORE 10.02 w/ CHAMOS & SGAMO

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

No More party’s first guest of 2024 is CHAMOS, the worldwide known Dutch crew, with YANGHI, who topped the download charts in the afro house scene in January and will debut in Milan this weekend. Sgamo on the decks too. Grab your tickets early, prices go u...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.

Lineup

Sgamo, Chamos

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

