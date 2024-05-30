DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pete Philly & Perquisite

Camden Assembly
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FKP Scorpio Presents

Pete Philly & Perquisite

This is a 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by an adult).
Presented by FKP Scorpio.
£
Lineup

Pete Philly & Perquisite

Venue

Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Road, London NW1 8AN
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

