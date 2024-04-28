DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Christie Lenée

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 28 Apr, 4:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Christie Lenée live at Eddie's Attic!

Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2019 Christie Lenée is more than a musician – she’s an experience. Symphonic compositions flow from her fingertips effortlessly, with sound ranging from transcendental folk-pop to virtuo...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christie Lenée

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

