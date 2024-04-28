DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Christie Lenée live at Eddie's Attic!
Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2019 Christie Lenée is more than a musician – she’s an experience. Symphonic compositions flow from her fingertips effortlessly, with sound ranging from transcendental folk-pop to virtuo...
