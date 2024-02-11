DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arca Sunday Remedy: Anna Molly + Soul Express

ARCA
Sun, 11 Feb, 5:00 pm
PartyMilano
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ARCA SUNDAY REMEDY -> Anna Molly + Soul Express

LINE-UP:
Thanksmate (5hrs)

5PM—10PM

FREE ENTRY

Registration does not guarantee entrance.

LOVE CONNECTION: a multi-cultural project curated by Anna Molly who periodically invites some of the most talent...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Arca

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.