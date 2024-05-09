Top track

bosco herrero - LA CARNAZA

tarchi + bosco herrero

RocknRolla Underground Club
Thu, 9 May, 9:00 pm
GigsGranada
€15.50

About

el futuro abriendose paso

para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
organizado por @cero.en.conducta y Agua Producciones
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

tarchi, bosco herrero

Venue

Calle Gran Capitán 25, 18002 Granada, Granada, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

