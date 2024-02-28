Top track

Alumni present: Roz Yuen

Catalyst - Institute for Creative Arts and Technology
Wed, 28 Feb, 6:30 pm
TalkBerlin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Roz Yuen

///About Roz Yuen

Roz Yuen is an Australian, Berlin-based avant-pop powerhouse who seamlessly fuses trip-hop, dubstep and experimental electronic music to create a sonic landscape that blends ethereal vocals, intricate beats and thoughtful lyrics. As an a Read more

Event information

Join our session with Catalyst alumni Roz Yuen, an industry expert and avant-pop powerhouse. Discover the keys to optimizing your artistic identity while navigating the music industry's challenges as an emerging artist. Join us for a Q&A, featuring a short...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Catalyst - Institute for Creative Arts & Technology.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roz Yuen

Venue

Catalyst - Institute for Creative Arts and Technology

Nalepastraße 18, 12459 Berlin, Deutschland
Doors open6:30 pm

