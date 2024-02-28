DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
///About Roz Yuen
Roz Yuen is an Australian, Berlin-based avant-pop powerhouse who seamlessly fuses trip-hop, dubstep and experimental electronic music to create a sonic landscape that blends ethereal vocals, intricate beats and thoughtful lyrics. As an a
Read more
Join our session with Catalyst alumni Roz Yuen, an industry expert and avant-pop powerhouse. Discover the keys to optimizing your artistic identity while navigating the music industry's challenges as an emerging artist. Join us for a Q&A, featuring a short...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.