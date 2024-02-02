Top track

Dlala Thukzin - iPlan

House Of Piano w/ AYA + BlissSero GRAMMYS Edition

Mama Shelter Rooftop
Fri, 2 Feb, 8:00 pm
DJHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a Soweto Grammy's Celebration of Amapiano at Mama Los Angeles.

Guests DJs

-Aya

-BlissSero

And more...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Soweto Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BlissSero, AYA

Venue

Mama Shelter Rooftop

6500 Selma Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

