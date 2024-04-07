DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

London Eurovision Party 2024

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 7 Apr, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

The original Eurovision Pre-party is back for a very special 15th-anniversary edition! Held at the state of the art Here at Outernet, this year's event is not one to be missed. Combining 2024 contestants showcasing their Eurovision entry to fans and media...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID is required)
Presented by The London Eurovision Party.
Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
