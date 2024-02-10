DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andhera Showcase - James Wyler, Jeff Sorkowitz, Kamino, Ken Kelly, Ky William

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Ky William debuts his Andhera label showcase in collaboration with Jolene Soundroom. The bill features a bunch of best friends that have all been coming up together in the scene.

James Wyler

Kamino

Ken Kelly

Ky William

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James Wyler, Kamino, Ken Kelly and 1 more

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

