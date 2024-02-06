DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ruff Around: Talia, Imogen Rose, Gabby Policano, Luke + Jess, Horsepower

Purgatory
Tue, 6 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ruff Around- show us what you're workin' on :) our favorite day of the month is back-- this time, at a new venue! We're thrilled to bring a music-only installation of Ruff Around to Purgatory. Join us for a night of work-in-progress from local musicians!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.