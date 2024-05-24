DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Franvi

Sala Clamores
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FRANVVI es el nombre del nuevo proyecto de Francisco Vicente Conesa, resultado de años y experiencias en escenarios y estudios de grabación. A finales de 2022, presenta “Tres noches sin dormir” (3NSD), un álbum pop con guiños al rock y sonidos modernos, ca...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
Lineup

Franvi

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

