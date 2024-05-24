DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FRANVVI es el nombre del nuevo proyecto de Francisco Vicente Conesa, resultado de años y experiencias en escenarios y estudios de grabación. A finales de 2022, presenta “Tres noches sin dormir” (3NSD), un álbum pop con guiños al rock y sonidos modernos, ca...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.