Jazz Night è l’appuntamento fisso del venerdì sera con la musica jazz in Cascina Nascosta.
La formula è semplice: si comincia alle 21.30 ascoltando il concerto del gruppo invitato per la serata, successivamente avrà inizio la jam session jazz, dov...
Verranno risevati i posti a sedere per i possessori di biglietto fino alle 21:50. A seguire, in caso di grande affluenza, non sarà garantita la seduta.
