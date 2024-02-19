DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jake Lambert: Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Mon, 19 Feb, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.89
About

Jake Lambert warms up ahead of his first national tour. As seen on BBC's Live at the Apollo.

★★★★ The Telegraph

★★★★ Chortle

★★★★★ London Theatre

★★★★★ RGM

‘All the ingredients are there to make Jake Lambert a household name’ ★★★★ I Talk Telly

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jake Lambert

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

