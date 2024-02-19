DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jake Lambert warms up ahead of his first national tour. As seen on BBC's Live at the Apollo.
★★★★ The Telegraph
★★★★ Chortle
★★★★★ London Theatre
★★★★★ RGM
‘All the ingredients are there to make Jake Lambert a household name’ ★★★★ I Talk Telly
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.