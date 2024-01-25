DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burns Night Cut A Shine Ceilidh

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Thu, 25 Jan, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£43.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrate Burns Night with a special ceilidh dance with a live band and caller.

Cut A Shine is a collective of musicians, dancers and callers who've been spreading their brand of rip ceilidh shows across the UK for over ten years. Conceived in the squat a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

