"Acid on the Dance Floor" 2-Night Release Party!

Belltown Yacht Club
5 Apr - 6 Apr
GigsSeattle
From $18.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Acid Tongue

Acid on the Dance Floor 2-Night Seattle Release Party!

Friday April 5th, 8pm Doors

Acid Tongue

Midnight High

Emi Pop

Saturday April 6th, 8pm Doors

Acid Tongue

Alex Vile

Maiden Moss

*Please check your ticket before purchasing to ensu*...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Acid Tongue, Midnight High, Emi Pop and 2 more

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

