NOCHE DE BAILE LATINO: VEN A BAILAR curated by Tumbao Madrid

El Sótano
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53
Un grupo de músicos cubanos se unen con la intención de traer a Madrid lo más fresco y variado de la música bailable latina, con una carrera prolífera acompañando a artistas del más alto nivel hacen del escenario su casa y convierten la noche en una explos...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

