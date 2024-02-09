DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Liquami live a nòva

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Arriva a nòva un flusso di coscienza che dissacra il candore riempiendo ogni vuoto di liquida sporcizia.

I Liquami sono Luca Galizia (Generic Animal), Tommaso Renzini (Dummo), Marco Giudici, Giacomo Ferrari (Asino) e Jacopo Lietti (Fbyc).

Alcuni li defin...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da nòva.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Liquami

Venue

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
70 capacity

