Fervo Fluxo: Kenan & Kel, Elk_Music, DJ Bia Marques

La Marbrerie
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€15
Português/French

16 de março - Sábado / 16.03.24
La Marbrerie, Mountreuil
23h - 5h

Endereço: 21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil

Line up:

Kenan & Kel DJs

Quando o assunto é botar fogo no bai...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open11:00 pm

