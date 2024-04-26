Top track

Live at the Empire with Alan Davies

Hackney Empire
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Show And Tell presents

LIVE AT THE EMPIRE WITH ALAN DAVIES

ALAN DAVIES

TIM KEY

BRIDGET CHRISTIE

FATIHA EL-GHORRI

And LOU SANDERS

London’s biggest comedy night returns with a mega line-up this April, headlined by the much-loved QI, Jonathan Creek and...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Show And Tell.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alan Davies, Tim Key, Bridget Christie and 2 more

Venue

Hackney Empire

291 Mare St, London E8 1EJ
Doors open7:00 pm
1275 capacity

