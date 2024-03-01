Top track

Music On: Marco Carola, Franky Rizardo & East End Dubs

Club Space Miami
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Marco Carloa and Music on are taking over The Terrace this March. See him with Franky Rizardo and East End Dubs, Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marco Carola, Franky Rizardo, East End Dubs and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
