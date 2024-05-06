Top track

The Bright White Nothing at the End of the Tunnel

Thantifaxath

Hafenklang
Mon, 6 May, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€18.13

About

Thantifaxath are a group draped in obscurity, with an entirely anonymous line-up and a band name originating from the Kabbalistic Tree of Life (meaning Great Ghoul).

Instead of elaborating further, the band prefers to let the music do the talking.

Dubbed...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dead Pig Entertainment & Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thantifaxath

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

