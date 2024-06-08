Top track

R.A.P. Ferreira + Aj Suede + Eldon

Strange Brew
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

R.A.P. Ferreira fka milo aka scallops hotel is an mc, producer and theorist working in the Black arts tradition commonly categorized as rap. Having founded the label ruby yacht in 2015 and since releasing all of his music through this channel, Ferreira has...

This is a 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DM Generation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eldon, Aj Suede, R.A.P. Ferreira

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
