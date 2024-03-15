DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Garden of E presents: Dimitri Vegas

E1
Fri, 15 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £49.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Garden of E welcome Dimitri Vegas for an exclusive London showcase. From Tomorrowland to Creamfields, he brings his arena sized stature to a rare and intimate setting Fri 15th March, making his E1 debut.

Don't miss out on this occasion.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dimitri Vegas

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

