Northern News: Live

The Bill Murray
Tue, 26 Mar, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£9
About

Comedians IAN SMITH (The News Quiz, The Now Show, Popatron) and AMY GLEDHILL (Late Night Mash, Harry Hill’s Clubnite, The Jonathan Ross Show, Guessable) present a very special live edition of their comedy podcast NORTHERN NEWS.



This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amy Gledhill, Ian Smith

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

