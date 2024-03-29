DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emo Night Brooklyn: Providence, RI

Alchemy
Fri, 29 Mar, 8:00 pm
PartyProvidence
$19.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Welcome to Emo Night Brooklyn, a late night DJ based dance party blasting all your favorite emo and pop punk jams. We may even invite some of your favorite artists and bands to surprise you and join the party. Get ready to scream your lungs out, mosh and d...

This is an 18+ event
The Hammer Collective
Emo Night Brooklyn

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

