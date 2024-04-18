Top track

INIKO: The Awakening Tour

Leland City Club
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

INIKO brings The Awakening tour to Leland City Club on Thursday, April 18th!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Iniko

Venue

Leland City Club

400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

