DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MELE: Alle schauen Tour 2024

Hebebühne
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€29.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

„Manchmal kommt es wie so ein Strahl in meinen Kopf rein, und dann habe ich plötzlich einen Chorus geschenkt bekommen“ – so beschreibt MELE, wie es sich anfühlen kann, der Moment, wenn einem die perfekte Eingebung für einen Song kommt. MELEs Songs haben vo...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Innsite Booking, DIFFUS, Rausgegangen
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hebebühne

Barnerstraße 30, 22765 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.