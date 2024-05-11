Top track

Nubiyan Twist - Buckle Up

XJAZZ! FESTIVAL DAY PASS 11.5.2024

Diverse Veranstaltungsorte - Berlin
Sat, 11 May, 3:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are back. Bigger, better, braver.

First things first, with great pleasure the first wave of artists in this year’s line up is ready to be announced. Be sure that more acts will follow in the upcoming second announcement. The DJs and the side program wi...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von XJB Holding Gmbh.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Annahstasia, Douniah, keiyaA and 3 more

Venue

Diverse Veranstaltungsorte - Berlin

Berlin, Germany, Berlin, 10178, Germany
Doors open3:00 pm

