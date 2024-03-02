Top track

Dele Sosimi - You No Fit Touch Am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sketches x Rotation Policy: Dele Sosimi x Medlar

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dele Sosimi - You No Fit Touch Am
Got a code?

About

Sketches and Rotation Policy invite Dele Sosimi and Medlar for a live session blending electronic sounds with African Jazz. Live music and DJ sets in one evening, get down.

Dele Sosimi x Medlar (LIVE)

Medlar (DJ Set)

Rotation Policy (DJ Set)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dele Sosimi, Medlar, Rotation Policy

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.